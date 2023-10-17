Margaret Avis Amon, 84, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on October 13, 2023.

Avis (as she was known by everyone) was born May 28, 1939 in New Lebanon, PA to the late Charles W. and Blanche Owens.

She was raised on her family’s farm, along with 2 late brothers (Charles “Ernie” Owens and William “Bill” Owens) and 2 late sisters (Eleanor Owens Ruggles and Kate Owens Magee).

Avis attended the New Lebanon one room school house for her elementary years and was a graduate of Lakeview High School in 1957.

Avis married the late Danny Amon on March 31, 1961.

Avis was the caring and loving mom to their three children whom she cherished and was so proud of. Retired Lt. Col. Douglas L. Amon (Sara) of Springfield, VA; Joyce Bower (Curt) of Franklin, PA and Mary Ann Brunton (Dan) of Slippery Rock, PA.

Trying to encapsulate everything Avis did and was in life in one obituary will never happen.

Putting it simple, Avis was amazing.

She always put her children first.

From PTA, church youth club to the local 4H program; she was always involved.

Whether it be at the yearly 4H fair or cooking Wednesday night youth club dinner at the church, Avis was well known in the community and could always be counted on.

Avis served without the need or desire for praise or acknowledgment.

Throughout her children’s formative years, she put herself last so they could succeed.

Avis was always busy.

She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Franklin for over 40 years.

She served as a deacon, elder, trustee and on the Women’s Association.

She chaired many committees and loved her church family.

The church was her second home.

Later in life, Avis was a cherished childcare giver to local families.

Their children became her children and she loved each and every one of them.

Her ‘extended’ children loved “A”; which is the name some still call her today.

Avis also served on the Sugarcreek Twp auditor board and worked at Blair Corporation.

She gave up weekends to work and serve the Lord as a cook at Seneca Hills Bible Conference for their many fall, winter and spring retreats.

Finally, Avis was able to become the best Nana ever to her grandchildren.

Emily and Rachel Amon of Springfield, VA; Michael (Caia) and Matthew Bower of Franklin and Tucker and Molly Brunton of Slippery Rock, PA were blessed to know and love her.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all staff members of The Caring Place in Franklin.

Avis was happy, so well cared for and safe there.

They know that many of the staff members loved Avis and for that, the family could not be more grateful.

A memorial service for Avis will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 1250 Elk Street, Franklin, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 am with Rev. Barry Jenkins officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Hills Bible Camp, 276 Damascus Rd, Polk, PA 16342; the First Presbyterian Church,1250 Elk Street, Franklin 16323; or The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Avis’ book of memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

