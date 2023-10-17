Ohio Man Accused of Selling Purported Heroin to Confidential Informant in Knox Borough Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man who was caught by the Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) selling purported heroin to a confidential informant in Knox Borough is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Court records show a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Eugene Gregory Thompkins, of Youngstown, Ohio, is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

He faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Attorney General Drug Task Force made a controlled drug purchase of approximately four grams of purported heroin from Eugene G. Thompkins on September 18, 2022, in exchange for $500.00 at a gas station in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Task Force Officer Peck picked up the confidential informant (C.I.) and transported the individual to the Clarion County DA’s Office, arriving at approximately 2:15 p.m. for the purpose of purchasing heroin from Eugene Thompkins in Knox Borough. At 2:20 p.m., TFO Peck searched the CI’s person and did not find any contraband or currency, the complaint states.

At 2:29 p.m., Task Force Officer (TFO) William Peck provided the C.I. with $500.00 of official funds to make the purchase. At 2:32 p.m., TFO Peck and the C.I. left the DA’s office and drove the C.I. to the pre-arranged location in Knox, the complaint indicates.

At 2:35 p.m., the C.I. called Thompkins and stated that he was waiting for a ride to pick him up, the complaint notes.

At 2:58 p.m., TFO Peck arrived in Knox Borough with C.I. and parked in a parking lot. The C.I. set the meeting location with Thompkins at a known gas station on East State Street in Knox Borough, the complaint states.

At 3:01 p.m., the C.I. again called Thompkins and confirmed that Thompkins was actually coming. At 3:52 p.m., the C.I. called Thompkins again, and he stated he was on his way just passing Liberty, Ohio, and asked the C.I. if he/she wanted 10 for $750.00 (meaning 10 grams). The C.I. related that he/she only had $500.00, the complaint indicates.

At 4:29 p.m., the C.I. called Thompkins again, and he related that he was close. At 4:30 p.m., the C.I. exited the vehicle, walked across the street to the parking lot of the gas station, and sat in a chair outside the business within TFO Peck’s view, the complaint notes.

At 5:10 p.m., TFO Peck viewed a maroon-colored SUV bearing Ohio plates enter the parking lot and back into a parking space directly in front of where the C.I. was seated. TFO Peck viewed a black female exit from the passenger’s side and enter the store. The C.I. then got off the chair and into the front passenger’s seat of the Maroon Lincoln SUV, the complaint states.

TFO Markle was able to obtain the registration plate of the vehicle, which returned to a 2011 Lincoln registered to a known female, the complaint indicates.

The C.I. exited the car at approximately 5:12 p.m. and walked back to TFO Peck’s location. The female exited the store and got back into the vehicle which drove away onto East State Street, then north on Main Street, the complaint notes.

At 5:15 p.m., the C.I. entered back into TFO Peck’s vehicle and turned over a plastic knotted baggie containing a brown powder suspected to be heroin, the complaint states.

The baggie was seized as evidence.

TFO Peck then drove the C.I. to a secure location and re-searched his/or her person at 5:34 p.m. The C.I. was free of any contraband or currency. TFO Peck returned to the Clarion County DA’s Office and entered the seized evidence into the property room, the complaint indicates.

TFO Peck debriefed the C.I. on what occurred in the vehicle. The C.I. stated that he/she provided Thompkins the $500.00 in official funds and Thompkins provided the baggie containing the brown powder, the complaint notes.

The C.I. stated Thompkins made the comment he would like to “find more people around here to sell to that isn’t a cop,” the complaint states.

On January 10, 2023, an Erie Regional lab report indicated the contents contained no controlled substances, the complaint indicates.

