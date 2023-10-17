Police: Bicyclist Fires ‘Warning Shot’ Before Man Attempts to Run Him Over with Vehicle in Forest County

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against two men following an altercation with shots fired in Forest County.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Paul A. Hughes, of Marienville, and 69-year-old David John Gittler, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on October 11.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville was informed by both David Gittler and Paul Hughes via a phone call that an altercation between them had occurred on July 4 on Loleta Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Both parties summarized this incident originated as a verbal altercation that led to Gittler discharging a handgun into the air and Hughes striking Gittler with his 2017 Chevrolet Cruz, the complaint states.

Trooper Nash Rupp arrived on the scene to speak with Gittler who appeared to be in shock as he was shaking and was difficult to understand. Gittler denied injury or EMS response. He related that he was nearly struck by Hughes while he was traveling south on Loleta Road while operating a Bacchetta bicycle, and a verbal altercation took place that both parties admitted to voluntarily engaging in, the complaint indicates.

Gittler related Hughes sideswiped him while backing up. Gittler stated Hughes continued to back the vehicle up, at which point, he brandished the handgun and fired one “warning shot” into the air, according to the complaint.

At this time, an investigation of the scene was conducted.

During this investigation, a .22 caliber handgun was retrieved from Gittler to include one spent shell casing and four unspent rounds inside the cylinder. Minor damage was observed to the rear tire of the bicycle, with tire markings on the roadway, suspected to be caused by the point of impact, the complaint notes.

Further investigation determined there were no witnesses to this incident, the complaint states.

Gittler was asked to report to PSP Marienville for a further interview, and he complied. He provided a statement to which he reiterated the above-described events, the complaint indicates.

Hughes was located and voluntarily reported to PSP Marienville for an interview about the events that occurred. Hughes stated he had passed the bicyclist on the left (the bicyclist was on his right). Hughes related that there was another vehicle coming in his direction, so he passed the bicyclist within close proximity, but did not hit him. Hughes related that the bicyclist (Gittler) started cursing at him, according to the complaint.

Hughes proceeded to back up and engaged in a verbal confrontation. Hughes said he attempted to pull a little closer and said, “If I bumped him, I wasn’t aware of it,” the complaint notes.

Hughes related he was attempting to pull away from the scene and he heard a shot. Hughes related he backed up and tried to run him (Gittler) over because he had shot at him. Hughes further stated, “I never tried to run him over until I saw the gun and heard the shot,” according to the complaint.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that both parties reported conflicting statements and depictions of events. It was discovered that both parties intentionally and voluntarily engaged in a verbal argument. Both parties proceeded to commit acts that did place the other involved party at risk of death or serious bodily injury, the complaint states.

Both parties acted in a disorderly manner by engaging with the intent to harass one another with no legitimate purpose, the complaint indicates.

According to court documents, both individuals were charged with the following offenses:

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Course Of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 14, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

