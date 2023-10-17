 

Police: Local Man Airlifted After ‘Intentionally’ Running in Front of Car on Route 338

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

34095984_10160521496435375_456558047221776384_nBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a local man deliberately threw himself in front of a vehicle in Beaver Township on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened along State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 6:12 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

Police say a 27-year-old Clarion man “intentionally” ran in front of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.

The male suffered serious bodily injury and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian.

The individual’s name was not released.


