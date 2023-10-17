Police: Man ‘Thought He Was on a Road’ While Driving Through Yard, Crashes Vehicle in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released information regarding a crash in Porter Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Monday, October 16, the accident happened on September 22, around 8:35 p.m., on Olean Trail, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 72-year-old John W. Myers, of Sligo, was traveling south in a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox along W. Washington Extension when he saw what he thought was a road and made a left turn into a yard.

According to police, Myers thought he was on a road and continued to drive in the yard. The vehicle then came to an 80-degree drop off hill and Myers “thought he was able to drive down the hill.” The vehicle went off the hill and dropped straight down to Olean Trail.

Myers was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle needed to be towed from the scene.

