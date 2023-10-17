Ronald Eugene “Ron” Young, 67, of Cranberry, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Bermuda, while on a long anticipated Anniversary/Honeymoon Cruise with family.

He was born September 15, 1956 in Fort Worth Texas to the late Ruth H. Deeter.

He retired from Klapec Auto Body Inc. after twenty years of service.

Ron enjoyed camping, riding ATV’s, fishing, hunting, his dogs, and spending time with his family and friends.

Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Karan Wentling Young; daughters, Karrie Barr and husband Brian, Lindsey Fenstermaker and husband Jonah, Jessica Beaubrun and husband Jesse, Jennifer Daugherty, and Leah Arlington and husband Dave; and grandchildren, Benji Sabatini, Emma and Lexi Fenstermaker, Karaya, Makeya, Raylee, and Tayden Beaubrun, Ashley Johnson, and Hudson, Sam, and Anna Moore.

He is also survived by his brother, Richard Whitling and his wife Melissa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Deeter; his daughters, Katie and Kristy Young; and a brother, Charles Young.

Visitation will be held Friday (October 20) from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home Saturday (Oct. 21) from 10 – 11 a.m., where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor David McVay, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 (or online at www.heart.org); or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Ron’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

