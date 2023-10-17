Social Worker Charged in $100,000 Elderly Financial Exploitation Scheme

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A Venango County social worker has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of financial exploitation of an older adult, theft, and forgery after stealing $100,000.00 from an 85-year-old victim, according to police.

According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 44-year-old Jessica Lynn Babbitt, of Cooperstown, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on October 16:

Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person, Felony 2

Theft By Decep-False Impression, Felony 2

Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct, Felony 2

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 2

Forgery – Alter Writing, Felony 2

Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 3

Other Reason Access Device Is Unauth By Issuer, Felony 3

According to the criminal complaint filed on October 16, 2023, Sugarcreek Borough Police Chief Wenner believes probable cause exists to substantiate charges against Jessica Lynn Babbitt based on a criminal investigation that has covered multiple interviews of persons involved in various ways of the investigation, including the 85-year-old victim, a social worker, a representative of the Agency on Aging, a notary, and a UPMC investigator.

In addition to reviewing years of banking records, including copies of checks and other documents that verified the theft of a motor vehicle from the victim, along with countless forgeries that were verified to have started as early as 2021 when Babbitt, in her capacity as a social worker, groomed the elderly victim and began to use her position to commit crimes ultimately causing the loss of approximately $100,000.00 in money and property, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Babbitt took over the banking account of the victim and used the money available in the account for her own use while assuring the victim that she was taking care of several things for her, as well as promising the victim that she (Babbitt) would move the victim into her residence and care for her. This never happened.

Chief Wenner, through the course of his investigation, identified no less than seven witnesses who are prepared and able to testify concerning various false statements or documents that Babbitt did utter, or pass as documents signed by the victim, or checks made to Babbitt or services that were never performed, the complaint notes.

The complaint states that Chief Wenner requested a warrant be issued based on the seriousness of the charges concerning a person placed in a position of trust violating that duty, as well as the grading of these charges all being felonies, along with the fact that the defendant (Babbitt) is currently in the same position of trust in another elderly care facility.

According to court records, Babbitt was arraigned at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16, in front of Judge Kirtland.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.