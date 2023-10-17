 

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Local School Set for Thursday

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

302445476_555547973036479_879392885609201787_nNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will take place on Thursday to benefit the New Bethlehem Wesleyan School.

The dinner is set for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, at the New Bethlehem Wesleyan School located at 9296 Curllsville Road, in New Bethlehem, Pa.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad, and coffee and iced tea. Various homemade desserts will also be available.

The cost is $10.00 for adults; $5.00 for children ages four to 12; and free for children under three.

Takeout is available.

For more information, call the New Bethlehem Wesleyan School at 814-275-1286.


