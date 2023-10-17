 

APEX Accelerator Offers Free Government Contracting Training Events

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Apex
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – For businesses in the Northwest region of Pennsylvania, the place to go for government contracting guidance and assistance is the Northwest Commission’s “APEX Accelerator” office (formerly known as PTAC).

(Pictured above: Melissa Becker, Government Contracting Specialist, on left; Robyn Rowan, Government Contracting Manager, center; and Aaron Ritsig, Government Contracting Specialist, on right.)

The APEX Accelerator is a no-fee resource to help companies interested in pursuing opportunities in the federal, state, or local government markets.

One of the many services offered by the APEX Accelerator includes providing free, public training programs covering various aspects of government contracting. Worth checking out, our area’s APEX Accelerator has several events scheduled in the coming weeks:

10/17: Doing Business with Lockheed Martin: Subcontracting with Large Primes

  • Join NW Commission and SEPA APEX Accelerators along with special guest Pat Desanto, a member of Lockheed Martin’s Corporate Supplier Diversity Team, for a discussion on doing business with Lockheed Martin and other information on doing business as a subcontractor.
  • For more information and registration visit: https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4475

11/1: Understanding Veteran-Owned Small Business Certifications for Government Contracting

  • In recognition of National Veterans Small Business Week, this free session will provide attendees with a better understanding of Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) certification (“VetCert”) as it applies in the government marketplace.  NW Commission APEX Accelerator will discuss aspects of VOSB and SDVOSB contracting including eligibility requirements, where/how to get certified, and recent updates to the program.
  • For more information and registration visit: https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4479

11/2: Doing Business with DLA Troop Support

  • This webinar will provide training, advice, guidance, and strategies to maximize opportunities for small businesses to participate in Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support’s acquisition programs, both as prime contractors and subcontractors.
  • For more information and registration visit: https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4476

11/14: Doing Business with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

11/29: Intro to the HUBZone Program & Certification Process

Interested in learning more about the APEX Accelerator that serves Northwest PA? Visit the Northwest Commission APEX Accelerator online

Have questions? Email them at apexaccelerator@northwestpa.org.

Northwest Commission APEX Accelerator


