SPONSORED: Furnace Safety – Get a Yearly Check-Up for Peace of Mind This Winter with Luton’s Plumbing & Heating
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Luton’s Plumbing & Heating, your local HVAC experts, are here to share five reasons to schedule furnace maintenance ahead of winter.
Just like cars need oil changes and people need an annual checkup, home furnaces must be maintained every year to ensure safe operation. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fire in U.S. homes. If left unchecked, faulty furnaces and heating systems can lead to every homeowner’s worst nightmare.
Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & AC, the area’s local plumbing and HVAC service provider for over 30 years, shares why homeowners should schedule routine furnace maintenance for a worry-free winter.
Preventing carbon monoxide leaks
One of the most critical safety aspects of a furnace check-up is the prevention of carbon monoxide (CO) leaks. CO is a colorless, odorless gas that can be produced by malfunctioning furnaces. Luton’s technicians will perform a thorough visual safety inspection of the heat exchanger using a variety of tools – lights, mirrors, cameras – to check for any cracks or areas of distress that can result in CO leaks. They will also assess furnaces to ensure proper ventilation.
Improving indoor air quality
Furnaces heat homes and circulate the air occupants breathe. A dirty furnace can negatively impact indoor air quality, leading to health issues such as allergy flare-ups and respiratory problems. During an annual check-up, technicians will check or replace filters, ensuring the air circulating through the home is clean and healthy, and the humidity levels are optimal.
Lower energy bills
Inspecting the furnace before the cold months can help maximize energy savings. A furnace that is not regularly maintained uses more energy and increases the home’s gas or electric bill.
Preventative maintenance eliminates emergencies
When a Luton’s technician comes out to service a home’s furnace system, they will ensure it operates safely, properly, and efficiently. Waiting until there’s an issue to get an inspection can result in higher bills and a more costly HVAC repair.
Peace of mind
The most valuable benefit of a yearly furnace safety check is the peace of mind it brings. Knowing that the furnace has been inspected and is operating safely allows homeowners to enjoy a warm and comfortable home without worrying about potential safety hazards.
Luton’s technicians conduct comprehensive mechanical and safety inspections to identify issues. With annual furnace maintenance, you’ll enjoy lower utility bills, a warm, cozy home this winter, and peace of mind knowing your furnace is operating safely.
Call 814-226-869 to learn more about the limited-time savings on furnace safety checks that will help prepare you for the winter season.
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating is located at 105 N 1st Street, Clarion, Pa, 16214.
Visit Luton’s online at www.lutonsplumbing.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.