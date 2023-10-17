Survey Helps Define Clarion County’s Destination Brand and Identity

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Earlier this year, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) selected Bull Moose Marketing of Meadville to modernize Clarion County’s destination brand and tourism marketing.

(Photo courtesy Visit Clarion County)

A destination brand is like a promise and a story about what makes it unique.

It’s how a town, city, county, etc., presents itself to the world to attract visitors, businesses, and sometimes even new residents.

The destination brand is how Clarion County introduces itself, what stories it tells, and what memorable traits make others want to get to know it better. So, a destination brand helps create a unique identity for a place, making it stand out from other places and drawing people to visit.

“Just like how everyone in the community contributes to its character, residents also have a role in shaping their destination’s brand to the world,” said the CCEDC in announcing a survey. “This is the journey Clarion County is on over the next year, and you can help shape its brand. How? Click on the link below to tell us what YOU think makes Clarion County a place people would want to visit, and then share this post with your network.”

https://bit.ly/BrandingClarionCo

“This is an exciting opportunity that will benefit Clarion County for years to come,” said Jarred Heuer, Executive Director of CCEDC. “Developing a destination marketing plan was one of the key goals identified in the ‘Clarion County 2030 Economic Development Strategy’ and the recent ‘Clarion County Comprehensive Plan.’ We are energized to see our strategic goals transform into action and are confident that we’ve selected the right partner to help us achieve this vision.”

Director of Client Strategy at Bull Moose Marketing Ron Mattocks said, “We are thrilled to be selected, but we’re also aware of how important this is to the county.

“Clarion County has immense potential, and we’re committed to delivering a promotion strategy that not only resonates with the local community but also effectively attracts visitors to the area.”

Bull Moose Marketing is a brand strategy and marketing services agency focusing on helping destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and destination amenities develop and deliver on their brand promise. Located in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Bull Moose Marketing recognizes how destination marketing functions as a part of broader economic development initiatives. Bull Moose Marketing’s mission is to make communities better places to work and live, and they have been helping areas spanning Ohio and Pennsylvania do just that since 2017.

In 2022, the CCEDC launched the Destination Improvement Initiative, which has been the leading edge focused on improving the economic impact of tourism for Clarion County.

