State Police Calls: ‘Fake’ Facebook Account Attempts to Exploit Local Man

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

‘Fake’ Facebook Account Attempts to Exploit Local Man

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of extortion that happened on Sunday, October 15, around 3:47 p.m., in Clarion Township.

Police say a fraudulent Facebook account tried to exploit a known victim.

Furthermore, the Facebook account “Isabella Del Silva” is fake, according to police.

The victim is a 56-year-old Clarion man.

License Plate Stolen in Millcreek Township

State Police in Clarion received a report of a stolen license plate, according to a release issued on Monday, October 16.

Trooper Nash said a license plate was stolen near Cathers Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, around 12:00 a.m. on August 24.

The license plate, which reads ZMS-2334, is valued at $13.00.

The victim is a 70-year-old Leeper man.

