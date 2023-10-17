Steven L. Foster, age 67, of Colbert Ave., Oil City, passed away at home, Monday, October 16, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer with his family by his side.

Born on August 29, 1956, in Oil City, he was a son to the late Charles L. Foster and Kathleen Elizabeth Ritts Foster.

Steven attended Oil City Schools, dropping out once he turned 18.

Almost 30 years later, he was determined to get his high school diploma, he went back to correspondence school, through James Madison High School, and achieved his high school diploma in 2003.

On July 26, 2003, Steven married the former Karen Sue Gilliland, who survives.

Karen and Steve had just renewed their vows on July 22, 2023, just weeks before he was diagnosed with his cancer returning.

They shared 20 years of marriage together.

He worked as maintenance for the Child Development Centers.

He covered 17 different locations and traveled as needed to maintain the buildings.

Over the years, the CDC staff and children grew close and loved “Papa Steve.”

In May of 2023, Mr. Steve Foster was awarded the CDC Legacy Award in a special ceremony.

Steve had just celebrated his 16th anniversary at CDC, and was recognized for his dedication, hard work, and leadership in the company.

Steve loved the Steelers, camping, especially at Kibbe’s Island, and playing board games with his family.

He loved working with tools and was especially good at fixing things.

Surviving are three children, Brenda Rogers and wife Brandy Rogers, Steven Foster, Jr., and Richard Slee and significant other Darius Lee, all of Oil City.

Also surviving are three stepchildren, Marcy Heath, Mark Heath, and Richard Heath, and their children.

Five grandchildren survive, Stephanie and Samantha Rogers, and Logan, Carter, and Kendra Foster.

And six grandchildren by heart who loved Papa, Tanner Hefferman, Owen Hefferman, McKenna Hefferman, Benson Moon, Lorelai Gerwick, and Gabriella Shupe.

Also surviving are a sister, Kathy Oakes and her spouse Dan, of Shaffer Run Road, a former son-in-law, Larry Rogers, and three beloved dogs, Bunk, Muffin, and Maddy.

Preceding Steven in death are his parents, his first wife, Dorothy Foster, who passed away in 1989, a stepson, John Wesley Heath, who passed away in 2003, a step grandchild, Jacob Heath, who passed away in 2005, and two brothers, Paul Foster and Charles Foster.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, October 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held the following day, Saturday, October 21, at the Morrison Funeral Home, at 2 p.m. with an hour of visitation before the service.

Pastor David McVay will be officiating the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to AseraCare Hospice, Dr. Puleio and staff at the Hillman Cancer Center, Jillian Shull, CRPN, and the staff at Northwest Primary Care and to the entire Child Development Center family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Papa Steve’s name to AseraCare or to your local Child Development Center.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

