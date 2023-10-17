Union High School Announces 2023 Homecoming Court

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School has announced their 2023 homecoming court.

(Pictured above: Front Row, Left to Right: Ava Strauser, Gracie Gallagher, Taylor Shick, Aleia Troup, Makenzie Barger, and Magen Walzak. Back Row: Zander Laughlin, Dawson Camper, Carter Burns, Luke Wilson, and Trey Fleming. Not pictured was Hayden Smith.)

The crowning ceremony will take place prior to the varsity football game on Vidunas Field at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley varsity football team will be playing Ridgway at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.