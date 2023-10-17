Mike Kalinowski Named 2023 PSAC George Heaslip Award Winner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Mike Kalinowski figured it would be just another Saturday afternoon calling the action during the Clarion Golden Eagles’ football game at Memorial Stadium.

He was wrong.

It wasn’t just another Saturday. At halftime of the loss to Mercyhurst, Kalinowski was summoned from the booth down to field level for a “surprise.”

“I had zero clue,” Kalinowski said.

When Kalinowski arrived at the area under the bleachers, he was met by a representative from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

And a plaque.

(Pictured above, Mike Kalinowski, left, receives the George Heaslip Award on Saturday from Bryan Kast, the director of strategic communications for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference)

Kalinowski, who has spent 36 years broadcasting Clarion sports, was the 2023 recipient of the George Heaslip Award, which is chosen by the league’s sports information directors in honor of the late Cheyney University sports information director.

The award recognizes a media member for coverage of the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, and teams.

“It means quite a bit to me,” Kalinowski said. “Honestly, I didn’t expect that. I’ve had some friends of mine, guys that I really, really highly respect who have been given this award. Jim Doyle is one. Jack Benedict is another. You are in tremendous company with the names on that list. It’s just kind of neat that they thought enough of me to honor me in that way.”

Kalinowski is a Clarion University graduate and has been involved in broadcasting various sporting events at the school for more than three decades.

“I helped with football the first year a little bit and then did basketball and some other stuff,” Kalinowski said. “I was full-time on football and still did basketball and other things. It goes clear back to when I was 18. It’s been a long time.”

Kalinowski has had many broadcast partners over the years and has done play-by-play with various outlets during that time.

The field is always changing and Kalinowski has been able to change with it.

That’s been the key to his longevity in the booth.

He’s certainly put in the time, as well.

“You think about all the times you were on a bus for hours,” Kalinowski said. “We went out west to play Northern Iowa, and it was a couple of days. All the time you put in, you always wonder if anybody notices, if anyone appreciates it. I think this certainly proved it to me, at least, that there are people out there who appreciate what I’ve done, but also the guys who I’ve worked with, too.”

Kalinowski has become the voice of Clarion Golden Eagle sports.

“There were a couple of families that I’ve gotten to know a little bit and one guy said, ‘If we can’t make it, you’re the one we want to listen to. You’ve been here forever and you’re just Clarion football,’” Kalinowski said. “I appreciated that.”

Kalinowski doesn’t plan to retire his voice any time soon.

“I never thought I’d get this far,” Kalinowski said. “Jack Benedict has been at Indiana, at IUP for 50-plus years. And Doyle, too — those two guys I’ve gotten to know well over the years and Doyle probably has 50 years in as well. I said I’ll never reach their plateau because they’ll always keep going.”

Kalinowski said getting this award ranks right up there with any moment in his broadcasting career.

“I’m really humbled to get it,” he said. “I always look at it and say, ‘I’m sure there’s other people out there who have done a lot more than I have over the years who deserve it as well. It was just nice to get recognized.”

