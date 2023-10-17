On Thursday October 12th, 2023 William C. “Bill” Thurau 97, of Oil City passed away after a short stay at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with his wife and son by his side.

Born on March 12th, 1926 in Oil City Pennsylvania, Bill was the son of the late Arthur and Elsie Benson Thurau.

Bill married Cheryl Hummer Thurau of Oil City on January 3rd, 1981 whom survives.

Born and raised in Oil City, Bill graduated from Oil City High School in 1944.

After high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy from 1944-1946.

Once his service was completed, Bill attended Tri State College before finishing his Bachelor of Education degree at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Later, Bill attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh where he received a master’s degree in social work.

As an 18-year-old, Bill enlisted in the service on May 26th 1944.

He served on the USS Essex as a first-class water tender.

While onboard on November 25th, 1944, the Essex was struck by a kamikaze pilot.

His discharge from the Navy came on June 5th 1946.

After his military service, Bill was employed in a variety of positions including: Oil Well Supply Company, a biology teacher at Cranberry high school and ending his career in counseling.

Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City, VFW post 464 and the Elks Club.

He also was a member of three fraternities while attending college including Phi Sigma Pi, Sigma Tau Gamma, and Phi Gamma Mu.

As a lifelong learner, Bill was a true jack of all trades.

He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and working on his cars.

Bill loved photography, fishing, golfing, collecting coins, attending sports activities of his son, and being with family.

As an annual vacation, Bill, his wife Cheryl, his son and his son friends would visit Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Besides his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Hummer Thurau of Oil City, Bill is survived by his son Alec Thurau and wife Lauren of Pittsburgh; his brother-in-law Lance Hummer and wife Sherry: three sisters-in-law Jody Bruckner and husband Charlie; Trudy Carlson and husband Steve; Judy Lundberg and husband Brad; numerous nieces and nephews & great-nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Bella.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Marlene Morrison Thurau; sister Alma Carlson Lundburg and half-brother, Arthur Thurau Jr.

Interment will be at Union Cemetery on Saturday October 21st at noon.

Full military rites will be observed with a short service with Pastor Mike Parsh following.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Zion Lutheran Church 207 State Street, Oil City PA 16301.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

