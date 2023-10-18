7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers. High near 59. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday
Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.
