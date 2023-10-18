AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.845 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.888 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.847. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.912 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.786.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.845

Average price during the week of October 9, 2023: $3.901



Average price during the week of October 17, 2022: $3.990

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.797 Altoona

$3.941 Beaver

$3.761 Bradford

$3.811 Brookville

$3.874 Butler

$3.872 Clarion

$3.862 DuBois

$3.841 Erie

$3.831 Greensburg

$3.852 Indiana

$3.871 Jeannette

$3.879 Kittanning

$3.850 Latrobe

$3.753 Meadville

$3.912 Mercer

$3.685 New Castle

$3.882 New Kensington

$3.863 Oil City

$3.860 Pittsburgh

$3.853 Sharon

$3.865 Uniontown

$3.881 Warren

$3.840 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Domestic pump prices maintained their daily decline despite the uncertainty in the oil market in the days since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. Oil prices have risen a few dollars per barrel this week, but that is far from the roughly $40 per barrel temporary spike following last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine. The critical difference is that Russia is a significant oil producer, while Israel and the Palestinian territories are not. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen 10 cents since last week to $3.64. Today’s national average is 27 cents less than a month ago and 28 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.01 to 8.58 million barrels per day last week. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels to 225.7 million barrels. Tepid demand, alongside descending oil prices, has pushed pump prices lower.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

