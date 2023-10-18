Barbara Ellen Mansfield, 73, of Oil City, passed away on October 16, 2023 at the Caring Place.

Born on August 20, 1950 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. Conn and Alberta Mae (Bowen) Orr.

Barbara was a 1969 graduate of Oil City High School.

She enjoyed reading, listening to music and attending to concerts with her son, Chris to see her favorite musical artists, such as Dolly Parton, Ozzy Osborne and KISS, of which she was a proud member of the KISS Army.

She enjoyed religious cultures, food and holidays but most of all, she loved her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Francis Richard “Rich” Mansfield, III of Oil City; the loves of her life, her dog, Brownie and her cockatiel, Lucky; her granddaughter Shyra J. Mansfield of Florida; her great grandchildren Lilah Mae Guy and Levi Vincent Guy both of Florida.

She is further survived by her siblings, Edward Conn and his wife, Sharon, of Reno, PA, Leonard Conn and his wife Vickie D. of Oil City, Vicki A. Conn of Franklin, Leannie Morris and her husband, Rick, of Finley, OH and Diane Poythress and her husband, Billy, of Rocky Mountain, NC; her step-mother, Dorothy Conn of Seneca; her nieces and nephews Stacy L. Conn and her husband, Bryan, of Reno, Brandy L. Ferricks and her husband, Dave, of Reno, Kyle Conn of Niles, OH, Karrie Kearney and her husband, Mark, of Rocky Grove, Nathaniel Conn of Oil City and Nerissa Conn of Oil City; her great nieces Imogen Kulling, Ione Kulling and Eloise Komula and numerous additional family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher L. Mansfield; her sister Sarah L. Snow; her paternal grandparents, Emerson and Viola Conn; her maternal grandparents, Edward and Goldie Bowen; her nephews Joel and Todd Conn; and her niece Tina Williamson.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Barbara’s caregivers, Mark, Cassie and “T” and to the Asera Care Hospice team, Andrea and Tabitha for their wonder care.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, October 20, 2023 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from 10:00 am to Noon with funeral services immediately following on Friday at Noon with Pastor Mark Rusnak, The Caring Place chaplain, officiating.

Barbara will be laid next to her mother and her son, Christopher, at the Bell Cemetery, Milledgeville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Barbara’s name to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, PO Box, 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Barbara’s book of memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

