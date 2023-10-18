 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Chicken Lo Mein

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A recipe that can easily be thrown together while your kids are doing their homework!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncoooked linguine
8 garlic cloves, minced

3 teaspoons canola oil, divided
2/3 cup chicken stock
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons oyster sauce
2 teaspoons lime juice
2 teaspoons chili sauce
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons water
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
2 cups cubed rotisserie chicken
Chopped green onions, optional

Directions

-Cook linguine according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook garlic in 1 teaspoon oil for 1 minute. Whisk in stock, soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, lime juice and chili sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 1 minute.

-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat.

-In a large skillet or wok, stir-fry vegetables in remaining 2 teaspoons oil for 4-6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in chicken and sauce; heat through. Drain linguine; toss with chicken mixture. Top with green onions, if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.