Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Chicken Lo Mein
A recipe that can easily be thrown together while your kids are doing their homework!
Ingredients
8 ounces uncoooked linguine
8 garlic cloves, minced
2/3 cup chicken stock
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons oyster sauce
2 teaspoons lime juice
2 teaspoons chili sauce
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons water
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
2 cups cubed rotisserie chicken
Chopped green onions, optional
Directions
-Cook linguine according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook garlic in 1 teaspoon oil for 1 minute. Whisk in stock, soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, lime juice and chili sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 1 minute.
-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat.
-In a large skillet or wok, stir-fry vegetables in remaining 2 teaspoons oil for 4-6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in chicken and sauce; heat through. Drain linguine; toss with chicken mixture. Top with green onions, if desired.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
