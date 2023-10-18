Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Chicken Lo Mein

A recipe that can easily be thrown together while your kids are doing their homework!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncoooked linguine

8 garlic cloves, minced



3 teaspoons canola oil, divided2/3 cup chicken stock1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce2 teaspoons sugar2 teaspoons oyster sauce2 teaspoons lime juice2 teaspoons chili sauce2 teaspoons cornstarch2 teaspoons water1 cup frozen mixed vegetables2 cups cubed rotisserie chickenChopped green onions, optional

Directions

-Cook linguine according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook garlic in 1 teaspoon oil for 1 minute. Whisk in stock, soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, lime juice and chili sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 1 minute.

-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat.

-In a large skillet or wok, stir-fry vegetables in remaining 2 teaspoons oil for 4-6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in chicken and sauce; heat through. Drain linguine; toss with chicken mixture. Top with green onions, if desired.

