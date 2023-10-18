Corsica Volunteer Fire Company to Host Sunday Breakfast Fundraiser

CORSICA, Pa. – The public is invited to Sunday Morning Breakfast at the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company!

The fundraising breakfast will be held at the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company on the following days:

Sunday, October 29, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 12, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 26, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit the fire company.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company is located at 201 Main Street in Corsica, Pa.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.