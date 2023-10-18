Featured Local Job: Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Francis J. Palo, Inc. is accepting applications for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

The position will be responsible for the maintenance of various types of construction equipment.

We offer competitive compensation and benefits package.

Stop in person at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion PA to fill out an application or E-mail a resume to palo@paloinc.com or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.