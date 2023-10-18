 

Hazel A. Magagnotti

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cmfPR1YKv7GFyDD (1)Hazel A. Magagnotti, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday morning, October 16, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on August 30, 1939, in Gordon, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Betheal and Martha (Jarrell) Miller.

Hazel was married to William Magagnotti, Sr. and he preceded her in death in 1995.

She worked at Owens Illinois glass plant for 21 years.

She is survived by a son, William Magagnotti, Jr. and his wife, Patty of New Bethlehem, two grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Magagnotti, and a special friend, Petey Painter of Rimersburg.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Magagnotti.

At her request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


