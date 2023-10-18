Helen A. “Buttons” Young, 82, a former well-known resident of Deep Hollow Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 1:05 AM Monday, October 16, 2023 in Sugarcreek Station, with her daughter by her side, following a period of declining health.

She was born July 5, 1941 in Sugarcreek, a beloved daughter of the late: Edgar P. and Ruth Veronica Lynam Hazleton.

Following graduation from Rocky Grove High School, Helen had worked as a nursing assistant at the former Oil City Hospital; and in home healthcare.

She also had worked for more than twenty years as a RSA at the former Polk Center, from where she retired.

On June 6, 1964 she married Clyde L. “Doc” Young.

He preceded her in death on February 23, 2014.

Helen was a faithful and active member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where she was a member of the church’s adult and funeral choirs.

Active in her community, she was a member of the Venango County Coon & Fox Club, where she had served as its longtime secretary.

She was an active coordinator of the club’s Bluegrass Festival; trap shoots; and charity dinners and fundraisers.

She enjoyed ceramics; bowling at Seneca Lanes; and trap shooting.

Helen is survived by four children: Shelley Ann Smith and her husband, Greg and their children: Kassie, Ryan, and Jacob; William Joseph Young and his wife, Nitaya and their children: Michael, Tony, Brandi, Jon and Crissy; Timothy Leroy Young; and Paul Eugene Young and his wife, Michelle and their sons: Christopher and Zachery; in addition to three great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two brothers: Dave Hazleton and his wife, Connie; Fred Hazleton and his wife, Laurie; and Helen’s sister, Suzie Atnip; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Black; and by her step-siblings: Tom Holder; Georgia Keas; Anita DeLong; Ila “Dempsey” Larson; Barb Rogers; Mary Brazel; and Barb Greenlee.

Friends may call Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

A luncheon for family and friends will immediately follow Mass in Cenedella Hall at the former St. Patrick School.

All are welcome!

Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Helen’s name to either: The Venango County Coon & Fox Club, P.O. Box 546, Franklin, PA 16323; or to The Dementia Society of America, by visiting: www.dementiasociety.org.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

