Kathryn L. Davis, of Brookville passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on January 9, 1942, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson “Jack” and Annabelle (Reid) Yeany.

Kathryn is survived by a son, James A. Davis and his wife, Stacy, of Marquette, Michigan, a daughter Elizabeth Cooper of Brookville, a granddaughter, Autumn Boyer, and a son-in-law, Gary Cooper, of Brookville.

She is also survived by five sisters, Barbara Smith of Mayport, Davida Fosler and her husband, Larry, of Mayport, Judy Green and her husband, James, of Bethel, Ohio, Beverly Yeany of Sigel, and Sharon Shick and her husband, Richard, of Dora, two brothers, Robert Yeany and his wife, Joy, of Bechtelsville and Terry Yeany and his wife, Carol, of New Bethlehem, and two special friends, Sassa Unrien of Alaska, and Bud Houser of Belknap.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele III officiating.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhiome.com.

