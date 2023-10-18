Keystone Students Get Outdoor Learning Opportunity at Beaver Creek Ecology Day

KNOX, Pa. – Keystone Jr./Sr. High School students were recently treated to an exciting and educational day at the Alliance for Wetlands and Wildlife property at the Beaver Project outside of Knox.

(The above photo was provided by Matt Baker.)

Students learned about a variety of ecological topics through a series of stations provided by a host of organizations and individuals during the event on Friday, September 15.

At the fishing station, the students got to step into the world of fly fishing. Instructors rotated around and gave each student one-on-one instruction and taught them the basics. After getting the hang of casting some even caught some Bluegills on dry flies!

(The above photo was provided by Elizabeth Lieberum.)

This station would not have been possible without the help of the Iron Furnace chapter of Trout Unlimited and its members for volunteering their time to teach the students. Trout Unlimited’s mission is to conserve, protect, restore, and sustain coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. The Iron Furnace chapter restores local streams, supports Trout in The Classroom programs, and participates in educational outreach activities.

At the macroinvertebrates station, students learned how to collect and identify aquatic insects. The students were split up into groups of two or three and taken up to the ponds, where using dip nets, PennWest biology students demonstrated how to collect samples for aquatic insects.

The students sorted the insects into groups and used their findings to assess water quality. This experience left students with a greater knowledge of aquatic ecosystems and an appreciation for clean water.

(Above photo by Elizabeth Lieberum.)

(Above photo by Jovia Kinsler.)

(Above photo: Seneca Rocks Audubon Society member and educational specialist Mike Leahy mentors students through the beginning basics of bird watching. Mr. Leahy is a longtime expert in birding at the Beaver Projects. Students learned about some basic tools of the trade, and what types of birds to expect to see in a special environment such as the Beaver Project. Photo by Elizabeth Lieberum.)

Students from Mr. Baker’s Ecology class stepped up to the plate in a big way. Each group of students completed a waterfowl trifold and explained about Pennsylvania ducks and geese.

(Above photos by Elizabeth Lieberum.)

(Above photos: Hannah BeQueath from the Clarion County Conservation District did a great job explaining and helping students plant trees donated by Kronospan. Photos by Elizabeth Lieberum.)

The event was planned by biology teacher Mrs. McCandless. The seventh-grade class was joined by Mr. Chamber’s Advanced Placement and Mr. Baker’s Ecology classes.

A very special thank you is extended to the Alliance for Wetlands and Wildlife for creating this special place; it is truly an environmental education wonderland! Special thanks are also extended to the Clarion County Conservation District, Kronospan, Mr. Leahy and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, Dr. Turner and the PennWest Clarion students, Iron Furnace Trout Unlimited, and Mrs. McGiffin for their time and expertise. This day would not have been possible without their help.

Contributing authors included Josh Turner and Caleb Turner, students at Clarion Area Jr./Sr. High School. Contributing photographers included Keystone Jr./Sr. High School students Jovia Kinsler and Elizabeth Lieberum.

