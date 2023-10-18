 

Nevaeh Charlye Morgan

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uwa2iaAsnYoP9cB (1)Nevaeh Charlye Morgan, age 5, of Concord Twp., Chicora passed away Saturday morning at the emergency room of Butler Health System of natural causes.

Born at NW – UPMC in Seneca on March 12, 2018, she was the daughter of Daniel Morgan and Brandy Scott, both of whom survive.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three brothers: Taven, Brian, and Terrace.

Also surviving are maternal grandparents: Donald (Emma) and Cindy; paternal grandfather: Walter; aunt: Crystal, and family.

She was preceded in death by her sister Skyler and grandfather Charles.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


