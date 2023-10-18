Police: East Brady Man Jailed for Pointing Rifle at Victims in Chicora Borough

CHICORA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An East Brady man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a rifle at two people in Chicora Borough.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Wednesday, October 18, troopers received a call around 6:43 p.m. on October 2 from a known victim who advised that a white male with a rifle parked his vehicle near his residence located on East Slippery Rock Street in Chicora Borough, Butler County.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Damion Allen Tatters, of East Brady, pulled a rifle out of his vehicle and began to swing it around his body.

The caller advised the male was in a white Mitsubishi two-door sedan.

PSP Butler then received another call from a woman who related that Tatters was proceeding northbound on South Main Street as she was proceeding southbound. The woman advised that Tatters pointed a rifle at her as she was passing him. Tatters allegedly continued to point the rifle at her vehicle as she passed him. He then subsequently stuck his gun out the window and began to wave it around.

Tatters was later located and taken into custody, police say.

According to court documents, he was arraigned at 8:40 a.m. on October 3 on the following charges in front of District Judge William Fullerton:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Offense, Misdemeanor 3

DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Prison.

The above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 17, with District Judge Lewis Stoughton presiding.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for December 5 at 1:00 p.m. in front of Judge Maura Palumbi.

