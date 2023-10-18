Police: Nearly $700 Worth of Red Bull, Chips & Candy Stolen From Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a retail theft of nearly $700.00 in Red Bull and other items from Walmart in Monroe Township.

According to PSP Clarion, troopers responded to a report of retail theft at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Monday, October 15.

Trooper Rapp said various items totaling $684.95 were stolen around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10.

The items stolen included cases of Red Bull (value $305.41), a variety pack of chips (value $9.88), and miscellaneous candy items (value $369.66).

No further details were released.

