SPONSORED: Book Your Spot for Sculptober Fest at Simply Skin Medical Spa

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


Simply Skin office
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get ready for a day of beauty, wellness, and support as Simply Skin Medical Spa celebrates Sculptober Fest!

This ONE DAY EVENT is just around the corner, happening on October 19th!

Take advantage of exclusive offers and join in celebrating beauty, empowerment, and support.

Here’s what you can expect on this one-of-a-kind day:

Special Package Offers: Purchase a Coolsculpting package of 8 cycles and receive another treatment area FREE (for up to 4 cycles). Achieve your dream look effortlessly!

Bonus Pampering: Buy any package on October 19th and enjoy your choice of 10 FREE units of Botox to smooth away your worries or indulge in a luxurious DiamondGlow Treatment.

Exclusive Discounts: Discover our one-day-only offers, including a 20% discount on all Skin Medica products, a FREE TNS Serum with a package of 6 Diamond Glow treatments, and another Laser Hair Removal Package at 50% off.

Support a Great Cause: For every consultation booked this month, Simply Skin will donate to the Breast Cancer Coalition. On October 19th, wear pink to your appointment and DOUBLE your donation!

Fall-Themed Refreshments: Enjoy the Fall spirit with our themed refreshments throughout the day.

But remember, these special offers and chances to give back are ONLY available on October 19th. Don’t miss this opportunity to pamper yourself and make a difference in our community!

Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

