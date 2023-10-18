Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Finishes Season With Shutout Against Kane

KANE, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone boys soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 14-3 record.

(Pictured above: Thomas Uckert)

The season finale was at Kane where the weary Lions won 4-0 against the Wolves after last night’s loss 2-1 against Redbank Valley.

All three losses by the Lions were retaliatory recalibrations of teams that were already defeated by the Lions including Karns City, Forest Area, and Redbank Valley.

The Lions all season were able to rely on their high-scoring offense who accumulated 72 goals and their unwavering defense, who only allowed 11 goals, keeping their goalkeeper Isaac Lerch virtually unscathed all season.

The newly artificial turfed field at Kane was well-lit for the Lions’ last game, with the skies releasing a light mist into the air all night. The Wolves, who have a winning record, were challenging the Lions’ vaunted defense right off the bat with two soft shots on Lerch.

The Lions countered with several advances through the midfield when midfielder Brenden Bettwy’s shot went just over the goal.

Several more good chances for the Lions were registered when right-wing Wyatt Boyden crossed a pass to Thomas Uckert, who shot and scored after 13 minutes had burned off the clock.

The same combination occurred again when Uckert’s shot rebounded off the left post with no chance at a rebound.

The Wolves then took another quick bouncing shot on Lerch, who made the save. Then Uckert found Boyden open for a shot. However, Boyden just missed wide right.

Layton Dunn got in on the action when he took a pass from Chris Kim down the sideline and was able to evade two defenders. His shot then went wide left.

Just before the end of the half, Lerch had his hardest save when the Wolves’ striker took a shot in close and he had to make a slide save.

At the beginning of the second half and with the score only 1-0, the Lions’ offense seemingly came to the realization this was their last regular game.

The pace quickened and Uckert made a quick advance through traffic, scoring a blast to the top right corner, making the score 2-0.

Soon after, Bettwy was fouled in the goalie box and subsequently scored on his penalty kick, making the score 3-0.

Dunn continued his assertion of authority on the left sideline when he spotted Martin Ormeno charging downfield. Ormeno’s shot was stopped with the goalie, making a basket catch.

The Lions’ offense was hitting on all cylinders.

Bettwy battled up and down the field and located Nathan Frederick, who took a shot off the left post of the Kane goal. Frederick then returned the passing favor and assisted Jameson McIlwain, who shot on the top right of the goal for the final goal of the evening, ending with the Lions’ 11th shut out of the season 4-0.

The Lions’ defense only allowed one ball past them, which Lerch was able to save for his fifth save of the evening.

The Lions are waiting to find out the date and opponent for their first playoff game.

