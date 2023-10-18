Gene Burns: A Community Leader Dedicated to Economic and Industrial Development in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Throughout Gene Burns’ life, he has been devoted to the economic and industrial development in Clarion County.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Gene Burns at his desk at Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. in Clarion. Photo by Adrian Weber.)

From milking cows as a teen, Gene Burns became a community leader as he watched his insurance company grow.

Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. was established in 1939 as the Burns Agency in Clarion by founder and Gene’s father, Henry Burns. The firm was incorporated in 1963 and has grown to be one of Pennsylvania’s larger regional insurance brokerages, with over sixty employees.

The firm has nine locations across the state, with offices in Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington Tionesta, and Warren.

His father’s dedication to work followed Gene throughout his life. In addition to insurance, he became a community leader devoted to economic and industrial development in Clarion County.

Gene Burns was President of the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) for over 50 years.

“Leon Hufnagel was on there, and he asked me to join him,” Gene said. “The authority was a conduit for low-interest loans and lines of credit. So if I went to the bank, I would use the IDA, and then the bank would charge me something like two or two and a half percent. That’s why the authority was formed.”

According to the Pennsylvania IDA, the loans were available for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs and for developing industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. One IDA project in the 80s led to continued Clarion County economic development in the 2020s.

“Back in 1984 or 85, Don Martz came to town and wanted to start a modular plan. Don had a good reputation, and I arranged for five guys to invest and become venture capitalists for him to form Strattan Home. They included Don Stroup, Don Lewis, Don Martz, Bill Laughlin, and me.

“Strattan Homes started over where New Era is now, and the opportunity came for us to purchase the Knox Glass Container building in Knox. The price was approximately $500,000, but we had to clean a property, probably another million dollars.”

A division of New Era was split off to form Strattan Homes and moved to the former Knox Glass building.

“The president of New Era, Elliot Fabri, worked for Strattan Homes, and Strattan thought very well of him. I became involved again because Elliot needed to raise 300,000 bucks because he would raise another $300,000 and sell the company to the dealers.

“I had my son Scott invest in it, my granddaughter Alexis invest in it, and I gave the money to one of my employees, Randy Hannah, who had done a lot of work for Strattan and also worked for me in the building of 800 Center. I got some other people involved, but we raised the money locally. That was a home run hit for those guys, and I wish I had invested in it. However, I was pleased that my granddaughter and son were well rewarded.”

Don Lewis, one of the original investors in Strattan Homes, purchased his stock and then went out and opened SMI in Strattanville.

“Strattan got into difficulty, which can happen in the home building because of cycles, and overextended. They went down and opened a plant in Salisbury, Maryland, which was a bad, bad decision. It came to a point where we told Strattan we wouldn’t fund them anymore; we could close it down. Everybody leaves town except me.

“I had to close all of the issues with the plant. Have you ever walked into a building, and nothing is going on? And this is your responsibility. What do I do? Fortunately, my sister knew two guys over in Grove City who were looking for something to do, and they came over and took over the plant and operated it for about 14 years.

“In the end, it just wasn’t their cup of tea. There are always issues with builders; they had been in the coal business before and didn’t have those with that business. They said we want to close down. So they closed it down, and we utilized it as a warehouse.

“It turned out to be a good warehouse for the plastics plant on Route 66 and was a good-sized warehouse tenant for us.”

However, a new use for the former Knox glass came to light following some advice from a former business associate.

“Elliot Fabri gave me some excellent advice about selling the plant. I got introduced to Andy Mast of Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, which has over 500,000 rental units across the United States.”

Greystar purchased the former Knox Glass facility and Modern Living Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystar.

“As a vertically integrated development, construction, and manufacturing business, we aim to deliver housing at scale and at a price point that is attainable to the public. We do this through offsite prefabrication of modular apartment homes shipped and assembled on-site upon completion.”

The development of Modern Living Solutions in Knox is a win-win solution for the company and Clarion County Economic Development.

Described as a flagship factory on the Modern Living Solutions web page, its history is appreciated.

“Located in Knox, PA, the factory that houses Modern Living Solutions has been active since 1917, producing everything from glassware to modular homes. Knox Glass Bottle Company specialized in various glassware, including pharmaceuticals, milk, and mason jars. The company’s mark can still be found on bottles throughout the US, particularly on the East Coast. We are proud to give this factory a new purpose for a new era of construction innovation.”

Connections made during a lifetime of dealing with businesses are often a key ingredient of economic development. Elliott Fabri, who recommended Greystar and once managed New Era, recently returned to Clarion County to purchase SMI in Strattanville.

It has been a long time since the teenage Gene Burns milked cows in the morning and evening, but it’s clear he still has the right touch for insurance and economic development.

