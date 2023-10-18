CLIENT REVIEW: Tionesta Builders Supply: 65 Years Serving the Community

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Through diligence and hard work, four generations of the Schmader family have been serving the community for 65 years at Tionesta Builders Supply.

When Dennis Schmader opened a home improvement store in 1958 in Tionesta, his perseverance and dedication paid off, and his business grew. In 1981, the Shippenville home improvement center opened.

Over the years, the Schmader family joined Dennis’ business. First, his sons, Garry and Larry, became a part of the family business. Then, his grandchildren were added to the store’s workforce. In addition, two great-grandchildren have been working part-time while attending school–making them the fourth generation to work at the family-owned business.

To date, seven members of the Schmader family–Garry, Larry, Kyle, Keane, Cory, Kristian, and Madelyn–work between the Tionesta and Shippenville home improvement centers.

Another valuable asset to the company’s success is Michael Karg, the Shippenville store manager; he has been with Tionesta Builders for over 45 years.

Tionesta Builders believes the backbone of their company is long-standing and dedicated employees; they have the knowledge and experience that make a big difference when it comes to knowing the store’s product lines.

Grandson Kristian Schmader told exploreClarion.com, “We take pride in the knowledge and experience that our employees have. They are the foundation of our successful business.”

Schmader added that other key elements to Tionesta Builders’ success is selling the newest product lines, updating and switching displays, keeping large inventories, and making shopping convenient for customers.

“If one store doesn’t have something in stock, then the staff can get it at their other store,” Schmader said.

The Tionesta store alone has 12 warehouses, Schmader noted.

“Our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages are very useful to those looking for remodeling ideas, and some of the finished projects are showcased,” Schmader explained.

Customers will find large lumber yards, isles of hardware, up-to-date showrooms, and unique ideas for projects.

Tionesta Builders Supply is a true “Home Improvement Center” with everything the community will need in one place – lumber, siding products, windows and doors, flooring, tub and shower units, countertops, roofing products, hardware and plumbing, electrical, paint and painting supplies, power tools, gas or propane fireplaces, woodstoves, and pellet stoves, and so much more.

Tionesta Builders carries brands such as Pella, Sprouse, and Viwinco, so customers have a choice for windows and doors; KraftMaid Cabinetry, a custom cabinet line where customers can get a custom kitchen or bath without paying the custom price ; and CertainTeed®, a leading brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, fence, decking, railing, trim, etc. Those are just some of the lines at the home improvement center.

The Tionesta location opened its second floor sales area about four years ago. Some of the products include ammunition, Realtree apparel, hunting supplies, work clothes, heated clothing, iron cookware, food processing equipment, fishing gear, flashlights, and camping supplies.

Schmader said the friendly and knowledgeable atmosphere at both locations is definitely one of their strengths.

“We strive to do our very best with customer service.”

Tionesta Builders Supply is open six days a week–Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Tionesta Builders’ website, www.tionestabuilders.us; call the Tionesta location at 814-755-3561; or call the Shippenville location at 814-226-5040.

