 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of SD Cards From Trail Cameras

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-08-31T075354.041CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft of SD Cards From Trail Cameras

PSP Clarion is investigating an incident of theft near Huckleberry Ridge in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say Micro Sonic SD cards were stolen from trail cameras sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 15.

The SD cards are valued at $24.00.

The victim is a 58-year-old Sligo man.

Retail Theft

Clarion-based State Police received a report of a retail theft involving a known male at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 6:03 a.m. on Thursday, October 12.

Trooper Collett said the appropriate charges will be filed through District Judge Timothy Schill’s office.

The arrestee is listed as a 45-year-old Clarion man.

The suspect’s name was not released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.