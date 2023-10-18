State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of SD Cards From Trail Cameras

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft of SD Cards From Trail Cameras

PSP Clarion is investigating an incident of theft near Huckleberry Ridge in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say Micro Sonic SD cards were stolen from trail cameras sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 15.

The SD cards are valued at $24.00.

The victim is a 58-year-old Sligo man.

Retail Theft

Clarion-based State Police received a report of a retail theft involving a known male at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 6:03 a.m. on Thursday, October 12.

Trooper Collett said the appropriate charges will be filed through District Judge Timothy Schill’s office.

The arrestee is listed as a 45-year-old Clarion man.

The suspect’s name was not released.

