State Police Release Details of Crash That Killed Knox Teen

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released information regarding a crash that killed a local teen in Venango County earlier this month.

According to a report sent out by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, October 18, the crash occurred at 3:33 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 19-year-old Amara Parsons, of Knox, was traveling west when she lost control of her 2003 Toyota Avalon, which began to fishtail.

Parsons’ vehicle then drove off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment and guide rail.

The vehicle then became airborne and traveled into a wooded area where it contacted a tree and overturned.

Parsons was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parsons’ passenger—19-year-old Cody J. Levenduski, of Seneca—was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service for treatment of minor injuries. He was also not using a seat belt.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, Parsons’ cause of death is blunt force injuries to her head and neck, while her manner of death is accidental.

Franklin-based State Police, Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

