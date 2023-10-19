2023 Halloween Guide for Clarion County and Surrounding Areas: Trick-or-Treat Times, Events, and More

A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

However, along with fun holiday activities, the scare season also brings some dangers that can create harmful situations for families and their property.

SAFETY TIPS

Please consider these Halloween Safety Tips courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.

Provide adult supervision

Trick or treat is safer – not to mention more fun – in groups, and adult supervision is essential. So get together with other adults and make an evening of it. Bring cell phones for quick pictures and emergencies, but leave them in your pockets to avoid getting distracted.

Stay on the sidewalks

The thrill of the holiday often factors into accidents as excited kids rush from door to door. Keep children on the sidewalks, and shepherd them carefully when they need to cross the road. In areas without sidewalks, walk on the far edge of the road, facing traffic.

Carefully check candy

Check candy for choking hazards like gum and hard candies. Throw away any candy that is not sealed with a wrapper and avoid homemade treats received from strangers.

Costume safety tips

Choose bright, visible costumes: When selecting a costume, opt for bright-colored outfits and add a touch of reflective tape to the material. Stick some reflective tape on their trick-or-treat bags as well so they can be easily spotted by motorists. Lastly, don’t forget to make sure they’re equipped with a flashlight or glow stick – must-have accessories for any costume.

Make sure costumes are well-fitted and safe: Being visible isn’t the only safety consideration for a costume. The right fit is just as important. Here’s some advice on keeping your child’s ensemble safe and secure.

Makeup safety: If makeup is a part of your child’s Halloween costume plans, make sure it is non-toxic and test it on a small area first. Before your child goes to bed, make sure to remove all makeup.

Home Safety Tips

Jack-o-lantern safety: Young children can paint or color their pumpkins instead of carving. Or have them draw a face with markers and an adult can do the carving. Use colorful glow sticks inside your Jack-o-lanterns instead of candles to prevent burns.

Home decoration safety: If you’re turning your home into a haunted house, keep safety in mind: make sure steps, sidewalks, porches, and paths are well-lit and free of decorations and holiday props. Keep decorations away from fireplaces and candles.

Take precautions against pranks and vandalism: Unfortunately, vandalism often increases during Halloween. That’s why taking these precautions is a good idea: If you’re going away during Halloween, make it seem like you’re still home by turning down the volume of your answering machine and phone, covering your garage windows, and leaving your curtains in normal positions with valuables out of sight. Install outdoor lighting (activated by a photocell or movement) to illuminate the area around your home during Halloween. Consider purchasing a security system that directly alerts police to intruders. Trim shrubs and large trees before Halloween so trespassers have fewer hiding spots. Make sure your homeowners’ insurance policy is up-to-date.



Car and driving safety tips

Use extra caution while driving: Drivers need to take particular care on this chaotic night. Keep your car parked if you can, but if you have to drive through a neighborhood, take it much slower than normal. Watch for kids who may dart between cars and into the road without looking. Read our Halloween Driving Safety Guide for more useful tips.

Protect your car: Cars are another common target of vandalism on Halloween. Here are some ways you can help secure your car: Park inside if you can on Halloween. Your garage is your best bet. If you do not have a garage you may want to consider investing in some outdoor lighting for your driveway and yard. Make sure your car is locked on Halloween. Oftentimes, vandals complete their missions with ease when doors are unlocked and windows are down/cracked. Consider a car alarm. Hide your valuables on Halloween. Don’t give thieves any extra incentive to break into your car.



TRICK-OR-TREAT SCHEDULES

CLARION COUNTY



Clarion Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on.



East Brady Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Farmington Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Foxburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hawthorn Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Knox Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Knox Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



New Bethlehem and South New Bethlehem Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Paint Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Rimersburg Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.



Salem Township

When: Saturday, October 28, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Shippenville Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sligo Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



St. Petersburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 28, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Strattanville

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Door to door if residents’ lights are on. Also, the Fire hall will have snacks available while supplies last. For more information, call Roxanne Davis at 814-764-5359.



Washington Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FOREST COUNTY

Marienville/Jenks Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Tionesta Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY



Brockway Borough

When: Sunday, October 29, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Halloween Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. To participate, leave the porch light on. The parade runs from 4th Avenue to the Brockway High School Football Field.



Brookville Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, after parade until 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on October 31.



Corsica Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Punxsutawney Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, after parade until 9:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:00 p.m.



Sigel/Eldred Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Falls Creek Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, after the parade until 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. To participate, leave the porch light on.

VENANGO COUNTY



Clintonville Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Cooperstown Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Cornplanter Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Cranberry Township/Seneca

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dempseytown

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Emlenton Borough

When: Saturday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on. The Witch Parade will take place before trick-or-treating along Main Street.



Franklin/Rocky Grove

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on. Additional trick-or-treating will take place on Friday, October 27, in the 1200 block of Liberty Street in downtown Franklin.



Irwin Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oakland Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oil City

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pinegrove Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pleasantville Borough

When: Thursday, October 26, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Polk Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



President Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Richland Township

When: Saturday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on.

Rouseville Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sandycreek Township

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sugarcreek Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Utica Borough

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additional Info: The children’s party will be held at the fire hall located at 3860 Academy Street, from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

CLARION COUNTY

Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat

Where: Clarion Mall

When: Saturday, October 28, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2nd Annual Halloween Bash

Where: The Clarion River Lodge, 159 Coleman Run Road, Cooksburg.

When: Saturday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Live music, giveaways, and more. The grand prize features a one-night stay for two including all meals.

Boos and Brews

Where: Lost In The Wilds Brewing, 21964 PA-66, Shippenville, PA

When: Friday, October 21, & Saturday, October 22, 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Additional Info: Tickets starting at $15 are available at eventbrite.com.

Clarion YMCA Trunk or Treat

Where: Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA

When: Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Additional Info: For more details, visit the article here.

BHS of Clarion Trunk or Treat

Where: BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point, 330 North Point Drive, Clarion, PA

When: Saturday, October 28, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Free community event for children ages 12 and under.

Pet Trunk or Treat

Where: Drummond Animal Hospital, 1417 Route 66, New Bethlehem, PA

When: Sunday, October 22, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Additional Info: This is a free event including a pet costume contest (5 p.m.) and a cash prize. Leashed pets only.

First Church of God Trunk or Treat

Where: First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA

When: Sunday, October 22, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Halloween Party at Zack’s

Where: Zack’s Local Farm To Table Restaurant, 301 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA

When: Saturday, October 28, at 3:30 p.m.

Additional Info: Over six hours of live music, costume contests, a mocktail bar, and a food buffet. This event is BYOB and requires a $20 wristband purchase.

Sligo Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat

Where: 403 Colerain Street, Sligo, PA

When: Tuesday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Colerain Street will be closed from Bald Eagle Street to Front Street. Anyone can participate in this event.

Sligo Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat

Where: 311 Madison Street, Sligo, PA

When: Saturday, October 21, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Madison Street will be closed from Bald Eagle Street to Taylor Street. Anyone can participate in this event.

FOREST COUNTY

Trick or Treat at the Museum

Where: Forest County Historical Society, 206 Elm Street, Tionesta, PA

When: Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Trails End ‘Bones and Stones’ Scavenger Hunt

Where: Trails End Restaurant, 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, PA

When: Sunday, October 29, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cathedral by Candlelight

Where: Cook Forest State Park Office, 100 State Route 36, Cooksburg, PA

When: Tuesday, October 31, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Additional Info: View the event page here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Psychic Medium Group Reading

Where: Fusion Cafe, 185 Main St #1233, Brookville, PA 15825

When: Friday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m.

Haunted Brookville

Where: Along Main Street, Brookville, PA

When: Saturday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Additional Info: All-day downtown store sales, a costume contest, face painting, games, raffles, and more!

Laurel Eye Clinic Trunk or Treat

Where: 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville PA

When: Friday, October 27, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Haunted Corn Maze

Where: Brooks’ Farm, 1004 Brooks Farm Road, Punxsutawney, PA

When: Saturday, October 21 and 28, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Haunted Barn 2023

Where: 1801 Old State Road, Brookville, PA

When: Friday and Saturday, October 20-21 and 27-28, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cooper Farm Market Pumpkin Fest

Where: 484 Cemetery Rd, Falls Creek, PA

When: Saturday, October 21, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Moonlight Drive-In Theatre Trunk or Treat

Where: 5268 Route 322, Brookville, PA

When: Friday and Saturday, October 27 & 28; Box Office Opens at 5:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Showing “Hocus Pocus” and “Nightmare Before Christmas.” The first 50 cars will be admitted free courtesy of our friends at the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. No presale of tickets will be offered. First come first serve. Plan to arrive early. See other events at the Moonlight Drive-In on their Facebook account.

VENANGO COUNTY

Witch Walk

Where: Downtown Franklin, PA

When: Saturday, October 21, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Cost is $25. Tickets are being sold at Olde Liberty and Amy’s & Sassy’s. 50 VIP tickets will be sold. There will be contests for the Best Dress, Best Hat, Best Couple, and Most Original. Registration and the Witch’s Ball will be held at the TrAils To Ales II production and events center at 422 12th Street in Franklin.

Haunted Hill 5K Fun Run

Where: Two Mile Run County Park, 471 Beach Road, Franklin, PA

When: Saturday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m.

Venango County 4-H Teen Council Trunk or Treat

Where: Venango County Fairgrounds, 867 Mercer Rd, Franklin, PA

When: Saturday, October 21, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Oil City YMCA Trunk or Treat

Where: Hasson Heights Dek Hockey Rink parking lot

When: Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additional Info: Visit the article here.

Zombie Invasion at Wildcat Mansion

Where: Wildcat Mansion, 4849 U.S. Route 322, Franklin, PA

When: Multiple dates & times starting October 26 and ending October 29.

Additional Info: Get tickets here.

Halloween Kids Paint

Where: National Transit Building, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA

When: Saturday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Come in costume and ready to paint! The cost is $15 per painter. Must pre-register. For registration details, email artistsatticllc@gmail.com.

Halloween Kids Sound Bath with Wendy

Where: Impel Pilates, 1252 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA

When: Saturday, October 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Additional Info: Cost is $25 per child (includes one adult), and $5 for one additional sibling or adult. Costumes are encouraged! More information and registration are available at www.impelpilates.com

Disclaimer: exploreClarion.com is providing this guide as a community service and is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate information.

It is suggested that discretion is used when choosing which events are suitable for children.

Additional events and information will be provided as soon as they become available. To submit an event, email news@exploreClarion.com.



