7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, October 19, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Light southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Occasional rain. High near 57. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Occasional rain. Low around 46. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Areas of frost before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night
Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
