Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chunky Apple Cake

The yummy brown sugar sauce really makes the cake special!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract2 large eggs, room temperature2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon baking soda6 cups chopped peeled tart applesbutterscotch sauce:1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup butter, cubed1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well (batter will be stiff). Stir in apples until well combined.

-Spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until top is lightly browned and springs back when lightly touched. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine brown sugar and butter. Cook over medium heat until butter is melted. Gradually add cream. Bring to a slow boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Serve with cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.