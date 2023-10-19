Crystal DeVillars, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Andover Village Nursing Home in Andover, Ohio.

Born May 31, 1959 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Robert Leroy Beach and Rebecca Jane Clark Beach.

She was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School.

Crystal enjoyed spending time at After Hours Lounge and socializing with her friends.

She enjoyed cooking, raising plants, making memories with her grandkids, and spending time with her siblings.

She loved crossword puzzles, crime shows, country music, and mystery and game shows.

Surviving are four children, Jamie Cramer & her husband David Cramer, Cameron DeVillars, Candice Marshall, and Autumn Lakes, her significant other Jay Craig, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and several siblings, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Beach, her nephew Devin Beach, and her daughter Keriann Joelle Beach.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin with Pastor Ryan Advent, officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. at 312 West Park Street in Franklin.

Memorial donations can be made to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses by visiting Crystal’s memorial page and selecting donate now.

