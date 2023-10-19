 

Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Thursday, October 19, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System.

Sign on bonuses available:

  • New Registered Nurse – $10,000
  • Experienced Registered Nurse – $15,000
  • Paramedics – $5,000
  • Certified/Registered Respiratory Therapist – $10,000
  • LPN – $3,500

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

  • Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time
  • Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 3 Full Time
  • Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time
  • Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time
  • LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
  • Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time
  • Clerk/Phlebotomist – 3 Full Time
  • Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem
  • EMT– 1 Full Time
  • Radiology Tech – 1 Full Time
  • Paramedic – 5 Full Time
  • Polysomnographic Tech – 1 Per Diem
  • Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time
  • CT Technologist – Per Diem
  • Nurse Extern – 2 Per Diem
  • Pharmacy Tech – Part Time
  • Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Excellent benefit package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to Janet.Krauss@Independence.Health.


