Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System.

Sign on bonuses available:

New Registered Nurse – $10,000

Experienced Registered Nurse – $15,000

Paramedics – $5,000

Certified/Registered Respiratory Therapist – $10,000

LPN – $3,500

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 3 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 3 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

EMT– 1 Full Time

Radiology Tech – 1 Full Time

Paramedic – 5 Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech – 1 Per Diem

Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time

CT Technologist – Per Diem

Nurse Extern – 2 Per Diem

Pharmacy Tech – Part Time

Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Excellent benefit package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to Janet.Krauss@Independence.Health.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.