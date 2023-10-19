 

Former Chicora Postal Carrier Indicted for Violating Federal Postal Laws

Thursday, October 19, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Oct 19 06-57-09PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Butler has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal postal laws, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Wednesday, October 18.

The one-count Indictment named Kelly Randolph, age 44, of Butler, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, while serving as a Rural Carrier Associate out of the Chicora, PA Post Office, on or about April 18, 2023, Randolph removed cash for her own personal use, from an envelope that was intended to be sent through the U.S. Mail.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than five (5) years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert S. Cessar is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.


