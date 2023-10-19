Marquis E. Spence, 63, of Jackson Center, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 16, 2023, at his home.

Mark was born in Hollywood, Florida on December 27, 1959, to Gene B. and Cecilia Kay (Wills) Mcquiston.

On May 6, 1978, Mark married his wife of 45 years, Charlene (Champion) Spence with whom he shared three children and eight grandchildren.

During high school, Mark started his welding career at Cooper Bessemer, and he hauled steel for Gilliand’s Trucking in West Middlesex during times of layoff.

In February of 1991, he began his 32-year career for Komatsu, formerly Joy Mining and Machinery, Reno, PA.

At Komatsu, Mark was a welder and worked as an operator of the heat treat ovens for the last 15 years.

Mark was an accomplished and sought after welder who worked on many projects throughout the area.

Mark had a passion for racing and worked at Mercer Raceway Park for several years as a flagman, repairing equipment and helping with track preparation.

Mark loved his family with whom he enjoyed making memories while on vacation, playing cards, and just being together.

Racing was also a huge part of Mark’s life.

He raced lawn mowers, where he was fondly known as “Mark the Bulldozer Spence”, snowmobiles, go-carts, motorcycles, sprint cars, and drag racing his Camaro.

Mark was also an avid outdoorsman.

Surviving at home is his wife, Char; three children, Christina (Benjamin) Knoch and their children, Savannah and Caleb; Casey (Aaron) Gadsby and their children, Cynthia, Iliana, and Lucy; Marquis Spence his children, Kendall and Valerie.

Mark is also survived by his mother, Cecilia Kay Mcquiston in Atlantic, PA; his step-sister, Kari Peak in Rising Sun, IN, and half-brother, Steve Vaughn in Cochranton, PA; as well as other extended family and many friends.

Preceding Mark in death is his father, Gene B. Spence, his father-in-law, Harold Champion and his mother-in-law, JoAnn Champion, his step-father, Fred Mcquiston and one granddaughter, Grace Hope Gadsby.

Visitation will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137 on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Funeral will follow immediately after visitation at the funeral home at 7:00 PM with Rev. Aaron J. Gadsby, Mark’s son-in-law, officiating.

