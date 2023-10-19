Police: SUV Crashes in Guide Rails on Route 322 After Tire Falls Off Vehicle

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the series of events that led up to a local woman’s vehicle crashing into multiple guide rails in Venango County.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, October 18, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Rockland Township, Venango County, around 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

Police say a 2005 X-Terra SUV driven by 69-year-old Darla L. Reese, of Knox, experienced a mechanical failure, causing Reese to lose control.

Reese’s vehicle left its lane of travel and struck the guide rail along the right side of the roadway.

The impact caused the vehicle to travel back across the roadway, striking the guide rail along the left side of the roadway. It then traveled across the roadway again where it came to final rest partially on the eastbound lane after impacting another guide rail.

Reese was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Witnesses on the scene, who were behind Reese’s vehicle at the time of the crash, confirmed observing the tie rod and front passenger side tire appear to come off the vehicle prior to the crash.

The vehicle sustained heavy, disabling damage from the crash.

Police were assisted on the scene by the Rockland Volunteer Fire Department and Venango Towing.

