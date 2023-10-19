Rimersburg Borough Awarded $9 million for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Armstrong/Clarion) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Butler/Clarion/Erie/Forest/Venango/Warren) have announced the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority has been awarded a nearly $9 million grant to complete upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant.

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) grant will be used to install a new grit removal chamber, automatic bar screen, supervisory control and data acquisition system, blowers, control building, chlorine sterilization hardware and larger sequential batch reactors.

“The proposed upgrade will double the plant’s capacity to 400,000 gallons-per-day and

eliminate overflows during wet weather events,” said Oberlander. “Without this PENNVEST grant, we run the risk of water treatment failure and contaminated drinking water. Improved water supply and sanitation and better management of water resources is also necessary for food production, recreational purposes and the elimination of pollutants and toxicants.”

“Today’s announcement of funding for the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority is outstanding news for authority customers in the borough and surrounding townships,” said Hutchinson. “This much-needed plant upgrade will double its treatment capacity and eliminate discharges of untreated wastewater into Wildcat Run, all while maintaining affordable rates for residents.”

The Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority serves 551 households in the Borough of Rimersburg and Toby, Madison and Brady townships.

PENNVEST funds sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the Commonwealth through low-interest loans and grants.

