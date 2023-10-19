Rummage Sale to Benefit Children’s Hospital Open Until Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A rummage sale that will benefit the Children’s Hospital will run through Saturday at the Clarion Mall.

The sale will be open on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, October 18 – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 20 – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

New items are added daily.

All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital.

The Clarion Mall is located at 22631 Route 68 in Clarion.

