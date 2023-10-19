 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Rummage Sale to Benefit Children’s Hospital Open Until Saturday

Thursday, October 19, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-10-18T153607.225CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A rummage sale that will benefit the Children’s Hospital will run through Saturday at the Clarion Mall.

The sale will be open on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, October 18 – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 19 – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, October 20 – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 21 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

New items are added daily.

All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital.

The Clarion Mall is located at 22631 Route 68 in Clarion.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.