Services Set for Shelly L. Weaver

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate the life of Shelly L. Weaver on Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m. in the Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322, Franklin.

Pastor Mike Heim will officiate.

Shelly L. Weaver, 59, of Cranberry Twp., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at her home.

