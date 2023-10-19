(FOR CLIENT REVIEW) DONE THAT: Through Experience and Passion, Been There Life Coaching Looks to Help Others Nationwide and Beyond

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Logan Kelley knew she wanted to do something to help other diabetics.

“I always wanted to get them (the diabetics) into some type of fitness. Making sure you’re in the best shape you can be helps your sugar (levels),” Kelley explained.

Kelley fiddled around with plans to fulfill this “dream idea.”

She attributed her boyfriend Zac Beers for encouraging her along the way. He asked her, “Why don’t you write a proposal?”

So, Kelley took his advice, and she wrote a proposal in 2021 and presented it to Tracy Cowles, CEO and owner of Next Step Therapy, Inc. and Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center.

The proposal was an ingenious idea regarding an app-based life coaching service with a system of tools to help individuals going through a time of importance.

“Tracy loved the idea,” Kelley told exploreClarion.com.

The ideas kept evolving, and the overall objective expanded.

“What if we expanded it to anybody, for anything you could be going through?” Kelley suggested.

Alongside the ideas, the founding team looked to expand its talent. And..Cowles had the perfect person in mind.

“I want you to be part of this,” Cowles told Hope Taneyhill, who is now the Director of Supervision at Been There Life Coaching.

Kelley, Beers, Cowles, and Taneyhill met regularly in 2022 and laid the groundwork for Been There Life Coaching.

The group discussed options for coaching topics offered, employee and coach details, as well as logos and other branding ideas.

The uniqueness of the services that Kelley emphasized is that the life coaches needed to be able to relate to the individuals asking for assistance.

“My big thing from the beginning was relatability. No one is going to want to talk to someone they can’t relate to. Which was something that I wanted to keep as a key element,” Kelley stated.

Once the group was satisfied that their ideas had come to fruition, they decided it was time to start building the app.

A friend of Beers created and built the app which is now available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

“This whole journey has been really cool, but also a challenge. Our whole group really wanted this to be authentically produced from the founding members,” Taneyhill said.

Some of those challenges include getting customers familiar with the app interface and getting customer reviews online.

Currently, Been There Life Coaching employs about 30 life coaches who are employees of the company.

“When we first started we wanted to be really picky about who we first took on as Life Coaches. Most of the coaches we started out the gate with were people we knew,” Taneyhill said.

The company now employs life coaches from as far as Nevada, Michigan, Massachusetts, and New York, as well as many in Pennsylvania.

For now, the company is aiming to simply make the public aware of who they are and what they can provide.

“We are looking forward to getting out there and building our rapport and recognition,” Kelley added.

Been There Life Coaching’s vision is to be able to help people wholeheartedly.

“We are people who are really passionate, so we want to go beyond the standard life coach. We want this to be something different for people. The vision is to be able to help people in a way that is less complicated and in a different capacity.”

Moving forward, the group wants to grow nationwide and help as many people as possible in a new way.

Both Kelley and Taneyhill anticipate a thriving future for “Been There.”

For more information about Been There Life Coaching, visit https://beentherelifecoaching.com/.

