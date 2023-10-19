Keystone School District Board of Education’s Athletic Council to Host Community Meeting on November 1
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT)The – Keystone School District Board of Education’s Athletic Council will hold a community meeting in conjunction with the administrative and board representatives from Union and Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Districts on Wednesday, November 1.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Auditorium
It will be for the purpose of providing information to the community, as well as answering questions.
Any questions or comments of concern should be submitted via email to sports@keyknox.com by Friday, October 27, at 12:00 p.m.
Following the information session and answering submitted questions, the remaining time shall be utilized to answer questions from the audience. Questions and answers will be limited to allow for more individuals to speak.
Families of Allegheny-Clarion School District, Keystone School District, and Union School District are encouraged to attend.
