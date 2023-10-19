 

SPONSORED: Larry Rankin Joins Redbank Chevrolet’s Team of Professional; 2024 Blazer EV Coming to Lot Soon!

Thursday, October 19, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

larry rankin photo newNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet of New Bethlehem has welcomed Larry Rankin to their team of sales professionals!

The dealership is also announcing the arrival of a 2024 RS Blazer Electric Vehicle!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER EV
RS eAWD (IN-TRANSIT)

bLAzER AA

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: CONTACT DEALERSHIP

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Blazer EV is the complete package with style, performance, and technology. Available in multiple trims, colors and battery ranges, this new all-electric midsize SUV is built from the ground up around the game-changing Ultium battery platform.

For more information on the Blazer EV, follow this link: https://www.chevrolet.com/electric/blazer-ev.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.


