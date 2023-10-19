Patton Financial Advising: Four Key Objectives of a Sound Retirement Plan
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: Four Key Objectives of a Sound Retirement Plan.
A sound retirement plan should be based on your particular circumstances. No one strategy is suitable for everyone. Once you’re retired, your income plan should strive to address four basic objectives: earn a reasonable rate of return, manage the risk of loss, maintain a source of sustainable and predictable income, and reduce the impact of taxes.
Earn a Reasonable Rate of Return
Your retirement savings portfolio will likely be used to provide at least a portion of your income throughout retirement. The overall goal is to maintain an amount that produces the necessary income each year. This requires accounting for the rising costs of goods and services (including health-care expenses); identifying your budgetary needs and wants; estimating how long you’ll expect retirement to last; and factoring in Social Security and other income sources. It also requires estimating a rate of return you’ll need to earn on your portfolio and then putting together an investment strategy to pursue that target rate.
While we’d all like to achieve a 30%–40% annual return on our retirement savings, for most of us that isn’t practical. If you have enough savings to meet your retirement needs, you’ll want to maintain that level of savings throughout your retirement years. That’s why it’s important to strive for a realistic rate of return on those savings. Of course, determining a reasonable rate of return depends on your individual circumstances and goals.
Read The Full Article Here: Four Key Objectives of a Sound Retirement Plan
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.